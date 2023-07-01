Flyers sign former first-round pick Ryan Poehling to a one-year deal

General manager Danny Brière acknowledged this past week that the rebuilding Flyers weren’t going to be major players in free agency.

But the Flyers didn’t completely sit out the opening day of the NHL’s free-agent frenzy Saturday, signing center Ryan Poehling to a one-year, $1.4 million contract. Poehling, 24, lands in Philadelphia after playing across the state last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The addition of Poehling as a bargain buy makes sense for the Flyers who were in the market for a bottom-six center after trading Patrick Brown last season at the trade deadline. Poehling has played primarily as a depth center during his three NHL seasons, but he does have some pedigree as a former first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens (No. 25 overall, 2017).

Last season with the Penguins, Poehling posted totals of seven goals and 14 points in 53 games. He averaged 11 minutes, and 36 seconds of ice time per game, making significant strides defensively and establishing himself as an elite penalty killer. Poehling graded out extremely well defensively in Evolving Hockey’s total defense model (even strength defense goals above replacement + shorthanded defensive goals above replacement), ranking 21st in the league among centers at 3.7 goals above replacement last season.

While he evolved into more of a defensive role last season, Poehling still has some intriguing tools. He has good size at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, possesses a dangerous wrist shoot, and can absolutely fly. Poehling’s top speed of 24.32 miles per hour last season was actually the fastest time tracked by the NHL during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to joining the Penguins, Poehling played two seasons (and one game in a third) with the Canadiens. Poehling’s best career game came on April 6, 2019, against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as he notched a hat trick — and scored the shootout winner — to become the ninth player in NHL history to score a hat trick in his pro debut. In 138 career NHL games, Poehling has registered 20 goals and 36 points.

A native of Lakeville, Minn., Poehling played college hockey at St. Cloud State, and also previously represented Team USA at two World Junior Championships.

With the Flyers, Poehling figures to slot in as the team’s fourth-line center behind Sean Couturier, Morgan Frost, and Noah Cates. A sensible depth signing, the Flyers are getting a player with speed who can both help on the forecheck and the penalty kill. There’s also a chance, Poehling rediscovers some of his offensive ability and pops a little bit in that regard given his skill set and pedigree.