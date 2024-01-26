The Flyers officially release 2024 Stadium Series jerseys

The Flyers’ Stadium Series outdoor game against the New Jersey Devils is only a few weeks away, and on Friday, the team officially released the jerseys the squad will be wearing in the Feb. 17 game.

Philadelphia is the away team at MetLife Stadium, so the Flyers will be wearing white for the game. The jerseys have black and orange stripes on the sleeves, and the black stripe goes all the way around the back of the jersey to make the nameplate.

The jerseys have orange numbers on the shoulders and a Stadium Series patch on the sleeve.

But if you’re looking to buy one online in time for the Stadium Series — think again. According to the Wells Fargo Center Fan Shop website, jerseys are expected to arrive around March 15.

“By pre-ordering you are guaranteed to receive a 2024 Adidas Authentic NHL Stadium Series jersey. Due to supply chain issues 2024 Adidas Authentic NHL Stadium Series jerseys are expected to arrive on/around March 15th,” the site reads.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 at MetLife Stadium as part of the two-day Stadium Series event. It will be aired live on ABC and ESPN+. The Jonas Brothers will perform live pregame and during the second intermission.

The Flyers have played in five previous outdoor games and gone 1-3-1. Their last outdoor matchup came in 2021 at Lake Tahoe, where they lost to the Boston Bruins, 7-3.

What do you think of the Flyers’ Stadium Series look?

