The Flyers’ recent run not only has shot them up the standings, but it’s also caught the attention of oddsmakers at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.
In one week, the Flyers went from 40-1 to win the Stanley Cup to 20-1. Their line to win the Eastern Conference dropped from 20-1 to 10-1 entering this week’s games.
Jeff Sherman, the sportsbook manager, says “we adjusted based on the position in the standings and the wagering support we have on them.”
He declined to specify, but Westgate took some liability at 40-1.
Locally, the lines are either similar or — in some cases — better. FanDuel, for instance, is at 23-1 on the Flyers to win the Stanley Cup and 14-1 to win the East. Betting limits there will be much lower than what Westgate would offer.
William Hill-US, another leading bookmaker with operations locally, has the Flyers at 30-1 for the Stanley Cup and 15-1 for the East. These numbers are down from early January (40-1, Cup; 20-1, conference) after the Flyers had completed a miserable road trip.
The Flyers are 13-5-1 since the trip. They have climbed to within three points of second place in the Metro Division, which would give them home-ice advantage in the first round. They have 20 games remaining, 11 at home starting Tuesday against the Sharks.
Here’s a look at how the odds at Westgate have changed recently.