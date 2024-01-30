Ten key stats behind the Flyers’ surprising success as they hit the All-Star break

The Flyers have reached the All-Star break and to almost everyone’s surprise, they remain in the playoff hunt. Picked to finish near the bottom of the standings in preseason, John Tortorella and Co. have defied expectations through 50 games.

Can they keep it up and earn a playoff berth? That remains to be seen. But here are 10 big statistics from the Flyers over the first half of the season.

172.83

Total miles skated by Travis Sanheim this season, the fifth-highest total among NHL defensemen. Sanheim also ranks in the top 25 in minutes played at more than 24 per contest.

141

Blocked shots by Nick Seeler this season. Seeler ranks No. 2 in the NHL in blocked shots behind the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba (142). Nobody has personified the Flyers’ buy-in and commitment to defending under Tortorella more than the selfless Seeler.

85.9%

The Flyers’ penalty-kill success rate this season, the second-best mark in the NHL. The Flyers’ revamped “power kill” under Brad Shaw has been a hallmark of the team’s success this season.

60.8%

The Flyers’ playoff odds as of Monday, according to Money Puck. The odds are calculated by running simulations of the rest of the NHL season 100,000 times. The Flyers entered the season with just a 17.1% probability of making the playoffs by the same model, the fourth-lowest among the 32 NHL teams.

40

Points by Joel Farabee this season, a career high. It took Farabee just 48 games to top his previous best of 39 points from last season. Out of Farabee’s 40 points, 34 have come at even strength.

33.72

The Flyers are averaging 33.72 shots per game, the third-highest total in the NHL. Last season, the Flyers averaged the eighth-fewest shots per game at 29.46.

24.21 mph

The top speed hit by Flyers winger Owen Tippett on Jan. 10 against the Montreal Canadiens. Tippett recorded the mark in overtime, and it remains the fastest speed reached by an NHL player this season, according to NHL Edge.

7.7

Rush chances the Flyers were averaging per game as of Jan. 23, ranking fourth in the NHL, according to Sportlogiq. The Flyers’ turnaround has been largely based on their transformation into an elite rush team. Tippett and Travis Konecny have been a big part of that, as both have repeatedly cashed in on the rush this season.

5

Konecny has five shorthanded goals this season, tied for the most in the NHL alongside Islanders forward Simon Holmström. The Flyers have scored 10 shorthanded goals as a team, a number bested by only Dallas and St. Louis.

1

Tyson Foerster’s rank among all NHL forwards in even-strength defensive goals above replacement at 5.2, according to Evolving Hockey. The rookie has endured a few offensive slumps but has been a consistent asset away from the puck, which has been a real revelation.