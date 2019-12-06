Just 21 seconds after Giroux’s first penalty, the Coyotes cashed in as Kessel tipped in Clayton Keller’s saucer pass to finish a two-on-one with 17:45 left in the opening period. Elliott got a piece of the shot, but not enough to keep it out of the net. It was just Kessel’s fifth goal in 30 games and second in his last 17 contests.