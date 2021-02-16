GM Chuck Fletcher said Monday’s originally scheduled practice was postponed at the last minute after conversations with medical officials, who said one more day was the prudent way to go. ... Vigneault said he was surprised that one of his players — he wouldn’t name him — had a positive test despite being among the most vigilant about following the virus-prevention guidelines, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing his hands. ... Tuesday’s practice was run by assistants Mike Yeo and Ian Laperriere.