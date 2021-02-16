The Flyers returned to the ice for practice Tuesday in Voorhees but had just 16 players — 14 skaters and goalies Carter Hart and Brian Elliott — who participated.
It was the team’s first time on the ice in eight days.
The Flyers have seven players on the COVID-19 protocol list as they get ready to (hopefully) host the New York Rangers on Thursday.
Four players from the taxi squad were included in the 14 skaters: Andy Andreoff, Maksim Susko, David Kase, and defenseman Derrick Pouliot.
Others on the ice: Travis Sanheim, Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes, Michael Raffl, Joel Farabee, Connor Bunnaman, and Mark Friedman.
Some players not on the COVID-19 list — such as James van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier, Phil Myers, and Nic Aube-Kubel — were not on the ice.
This is a developing story and will be updated.