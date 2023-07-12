Single game Flyers tickets now on sale for 2023-24 season

The Flyers’ “new era of orange” is well underway, even if the season doesn’t officially begin for another three months.

On Wednesday, single-game tickets for all 41 regular season home games, including the team’s Oct. 17 home opener against the Vancouver Canucks, went on sale to the public. July 12 marks the earliest the Flyers have released single-game tickets to the general public in club history.

Available tickets include lower and upper bowl seating and premium club level seating will be available to purchase through PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

“We’ve seen the excitement from Flyers fans all summer and it was proven by the outstanding turnout at our Development Camp and prospect scrimmage,” said Keith Jones, the Flyers president of hockey operations via a release. “We’re thrilled to begin the 2023-24 season and we eagerly await the atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center this fall. As the New Era of Orange gets underway, the fans are going to be a big part of bringing the building to life.”

In addition to the home opener, some of the team’s marquee games include a visit from MVP Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 19, a Saturday showdown with the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Nights (Nov. 18), a Black Friday matinee against the New York Rangers on Nov. 24, and two home clashes with the in-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 4 and Jan. 8.

All Flyers tickets are available through the team’s new official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.