DENVER — Before his team faced the Avalanche, Flyers coach John Tortorella told his players there would be bad moments in any game, but not to let those moments bite them. Hours later, the Flyers’ mistakes bit them and led to their 3-2 loss.

For much of the game, the Flyers managed the bad moments well enough, in that they kept the puck out of the back of their net. But they also couldn’t figure out how to snap out of merely surviving the bad moments to give themselves a chance to win.

Tied 1-1 in the second period, the Flyers made their most dangerous mistake, leading to the Avalanche’s go-ahead goal. The Flyers had the man advantage, but that didn’t help because, as Travis Konecny tried to enter, no one moved back to support him. Arturri Lehkonen scored the short-handed goal.

The Avalanche capitalized on yet another mistake for their third goal. Both of the Flyers defensemen went to the corner, leaving the net front open, and J.T. Compher scored.

In the final minutes, Konecny once again scored a goal after the Flyers pulled their goalie. But the last minute effort wasn’t enough, and the Flyers dropped their fourth straight.

Dimensions of York

As reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Cale Makar carried the puck into the corner of the Flyers’ zone, Cam York, in his third NHL game of the season, went in with speed and confidence, knocking Makar to the ice.

Confidence. It’s the biggest difference in York since he returned from his stint in the AHL. After his season debut, Tortorella wasn’t ready to make any conclusions. After York’s second strong performance, he started to praise him, saying he’s playing confident and aggressive, adding “another dimension” to the backend.

York gave him even more things to praise Tuesday. He got the Flyers on the board by taking a shot from above the faceoff circle and then followed it, scoring on his rebound.

There were still some mistakes in the young defenseman’s game, made noticeable by the talented Avalanche team, particularly when he drifted out of position on the power play, leading to a shorthanded goal. However, he continued to play top-four minutes.

Another bad hand for Sandström

Felix Sandström finally stepped into the Flyers net after seven games serving as backup and was immediately deluged by shots. The start of the game didn’t feature much excitement, but as the Avalanche found their stride, they started pinning the Flyers in their own zone.

Sandström stood strong, even in a moment when the Avalanche maneuvered into prime scoring position. Ball Arena got loud as the Avalanche wound up for an open, short-range shot, but Sandström didn’t even flinch.

Two of the goals that got past Sandström were much like the goals that got past Carter Hart the night before. They were scored on rushes that became a one-on-one battle between goalie and skater. The first came when Compher’s pass cut past both Flyers defensemen to give Devon Toews the shot. The second was when Lehkonen jumped on the Flyers’ power play mistake and beat York’s diving attempt at defense.

Flyers offense stagnates

One of the positives the Flyers have pointed to recently has been the improved offense. While they’re still a low-scoring team, they’ve been out-shooting their opponents and dominating puck possession.

Tuesday was a step back. At the start of the game, there were brief spurts of momentum. They weren’t able to place sustained pressure on the Avalanche, but they created some good chances. That disappeared in the second period. For over half the period, the Flyers failed to set up in their offensive zone. Other than a rush attempt by van Riemsdyk, the Flyers only kept possession of the puck in the offensive zone for seconds at a time. Sandström was the only reason they kept in the game.

Helped by a power play, the Flyers were able to create some more opportunities in the third and they used that to create a push. They narrowed the seven-shot differential and eventually overcame the Avalanche’s shots on goal after pulling their goalie.

What’s next

The Flyers head to their last stop of the road trip, Newark, to play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7 p.m.