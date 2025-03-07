Flyers trade Andrei Kuzmenko to the Kings for a draft pick

And just like that he was gone.

Forward Andrei Kuzmenko has been traded to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick. The Flyers are retaining 50% of his contract.

Acquired in the early morning hours of Jan. 31 with Jakob Pelletier from the Calgary Flames for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, Kuzmenko had five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games with the Orange and Black. Due to visa issues, he did not debut with the Flyers until Feb. 8, the last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Speaking to the media as his team practiced below, coach John Tortorella also confirmed that Kuzmenko was traded.

“Good kid, full of energy, very skilled,” Tortorella said on Friday. “It’s tough to give a full report on him because I haven’t had him long enough but I liked his energy. … Obviously, the book on him is the inconsistency, he’s really good and then there’s some struggles. I do believe that happened. I wish him nothing but the best. It’s been a good experience for me with him and I hope for him with us trying to help his game.”