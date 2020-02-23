The Flyers recalled Gostisbehere from Lehigh Valley, where he was on a conditioning stint. ... The Flyers, who avenged a 7-3 Dec. 15 loss and defeated Winnipeg, 4-2, on Saturday, return to action Tuesday against visiting San Jose (26-31-4 entering Sunday). The Sharks blasted the Flyers in San Jose, 6-1, on Dec. 28. ... Braun said it will be a “little less stressful" to play against his ex-teammates than it was the first time. He said he may visit with some of them Monday “and go at it on Tuesday.” ...The Flyers’ Wives Carnival was held Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center and drew thousands of fans. “It was awesome to see all the fans who support us. I know we’re going to need them in this final playoff push,” said center Kevin Hayes, adding he signed a fan’s head Sunday for the first time ever. "They support us all the time and it’s very easy for us to give back.”