Flyers swap fourth-liners, trade Zack MacEwen for Brendan Lemieux and a pick

An hour after the Flyers took Zack MacEwen (jaw) off injured reserve, they traded him to the Los Angeles Kings for Brendan Lemieux and a fifth-round pick, a source confirmed.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound MacEwen played 46 games for the Flyers this season and established himself on the fourth line as a hard checker who is willing to drop the gloves. The 26-year-old is tied for ninth in the league with six fighting majors this season but has missed the last five weeks with a broken jaw.

» READ MORE: NHL trade deadline LIVE blog: NHL trade deadline: Flyers listening on van Riemsdyk, Hayes, Provorov, others

He also helped out, playing as far up as the second line, when the Flyers were dealing with injuries. He’s scored four goals and has five assists this season. The Flyers claimed him off of waivers from the Vancouver Canucks last season, and he quickly became a physica; staple in the lineup’s bottom six.

The 26-year-old Lemieux has played 27 games for the Kings and notched three assists. The fourth-line agitator debuted in the 2017-2018 season for the Winnipeg Jets and played 53 total games for them before being traded to the New York Rangers in the 2018-2019 season.

He joined the Kings in the 2020-2021 season and has played 95 games for them over three seasons. Last season, Lemieux had eight goals and five assists in 50 games for the Kings. He has a $1.35 million cap hit and is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.