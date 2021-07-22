Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was dealt Thursday to the Arizona Coyotes in a truly bizarre trade.

The Flyers had to give the Coyotes second- and seventh-round draft picks in 2022 to take the puck-moving player they call Ghost.

The Flyers desperately needed cap space, and Gostisbehere has a 4.5 million annual cap hit for the next two seasons.

Gostisbehere, 28, who burst into the NHL and finished second in the rookie-of-the-year voting in 2015-16 but has an an up-and-down career since that season, bounced back from knee surgery and had nine goals in 41 games last season. He showed signs of being his old self.

Yet, there were no takers when he was placed on waivers during last season. Most thought he would draw some interest at some point this summer, when teams have more cap flexibility than during a season.

But Fletcher pulled the trigger.

The progress shown by defenseman Cam York, a player with similar skills and someone who can also run a power play, made Gostisbehere expendable.

