Desperately needing a makeover after a listless season, the Flyers made their third blockbuster trade in the last week Saturday.

In an exchange of highly productive right wingers, they acquired Cam Atkinson from Columbus and sent Jake Voracek to the Blue Jackets. The Flyers acquired Voracek from Columbus on 2011, and he had 10 strong seasons in Philadelphia.

Atkinson, 32, had 15 goals and 34 points last season. He had 41 goals in the NHL’s;last full season, back in 2018-19. He has four years remaining on his contract, which has an annual $5.875 cap hit.

Besides his goal scoring, he should aid the Flyers’ penalty kill and power play. Atkinson had four shorthanded goals last season, tied for second in the NHL.

Voracek, who turns 32 next month, shared the team lead with 43 points (9 goals, 34 assists) last season. He has a cap hit of $8.25 million for the next three years.

“I’ve been here a long time and I love Columbus, but I couldn’t be more excited to join the Flyers’ organization,” Atkinson, wearing a Gritty T-shirt he borrowed from his wife, said in a Zoom call with reporters.

The Flyers, coming off a disappointing season, have also acquired defensemen Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen in the last week. Those two players, and Atkinson, are leaders who have been alternate captains.

Atkinson has appeared in 627 games over 10 NHL seasons, all with the Blue Jackets. He has 213 goals and 189 assists for 402 points over his career. He is a two-time NHL All-Star (2017, 2019) and has scored at least 20 goals in each of six NHL seasons in which he’s appeared in 65 or more games.

A 5-foot-8, 175-pound Connecticut native, Atkinson was selected by Columbus in the sixth round (157th overall) of the 2008 draft. He made his NHL debut in 2011 following a three-year career at Boston College, where he won a national championship in 2010 and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2011.

With the acquisitions over the last week, the Flyers’ lineup may look like this:

Line 1: Sean Couturier centering Claude Giroux and Atkinson.

Line 2: Kevin Hayes centering Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny.

Line 3: Scott Laughton centering James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison.

Line 4: Morgan Frost centering Oskar Lindblom and Nic Aube-Kubel.

Defense: Ivan Provorov and Ellis; Travis Sanheim and Ristolainen; Cam York and Justin Braun.

Goalie: Carter Hart, with his backup to be determined.

Atkinson has been a Columbus cornerstone, like Voracek was as a Flyer.

“This is a significant trade for our club and we are very excited to welcome Jake Voracek back to the Blue Jackets family. He is a powerful, dynamic offensive player that will be a significant contributor to our club,” Columbus GM said Jarmo Kekalainen said. “Adding a player like that comes at a cost and I want to thank Cam Atkinson for his many contributions to the Blue Jackets and Columbus community over the past 10 years. He has made a lasting impact on our club.”

The Flyers acquired Voracek and a first-round pick -- it turned out to be Sean Couturier -- in a stunning trade that sent Jeff Carter to Columbus on June 23, 2011. He ranks fifth on the Flyers’ all-time list in assists and 10th (177-427-604) in 727 career games.

The Czech Republic native set single-season career highs in assists and points with 20-65-85 in 82 appearances in 2017-18. He was also named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team in 2014-15 after notching 22-59-81 in 82 games.

He also played in the All-Star Game that season at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena.

Draft update

In the second round of the draft Saturday, the Flyers took speedy 5-10, 176-pound right winger Samu Tuomaala from Finland’s under-18 team. He was chosen 46th overall.

TSN’s Craig Button had him ranked at No. 19 overall, while McKeen’s Hockey had him at No. 36.

Tuomaala, who has a strong slap shot and is regarded as an excellent skater, played for three Finland teams last year and had 20 goals in 42 games.

In recent years, the Flyers’ best second-round picks were goalie Carter Hart (48th overall) and right winger Wade Allison (52nd overall), both selected in the 2016 draft.

Nic Aube-Kubel, expected to be the Flyers’ fourth-line winger in 2021-22, was a second-round selection (48th overall) in 2014, a draft in which Oskar Lindblom was chosen in the fifth round at No. 138 overall.

» READ MORE: ‘Little Boosh,’ son of former Flyers goalie, drafted by Ottawa Senators in first round

The Flyers dealt their first-round pick (13th overall) in this year’s draft Friday to Buffalo in the trade to acquire Ristolainen. Buffalo took elusive 5-foot-11, 161-pound right winger Isak Rosen with that selection Friday night.

Keep checking back for updates on the Flyers’ other picks Saturday as the draft goes through Round 7.

Free agency starts on Wednesday.