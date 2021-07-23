The Flyers’ defense is set after a blockbuster trade Friday afternoon.

They acquired physical defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo for defenseman Robert Hagg, the first-round draft selection Friday, and their second-round pick in 2023.

Ristolainen, a first-round selection (No. 8 overall) in 2013, is a 6-foot-4, 218-pound righthander who could play on the Flyers’ first or second pairing.

Last week, they acquired Ryan Ellis, another veteran righthander, from Nashville.

The Flyers’ D may look like this: Ivan Provorov and Ellis; Travis Sanheim and Ristolainen; and rookie Cam York and Justin Braun. That gives them three righties and three lefties, and a veteran with a relatively young player on each pair.

The makeover was needed because the Flyers allowed the most goals in the NHL last season.

Ristolainen is entering the final year of a six-year contract that carries a 5.4 millon cap hit. He had 18 points (4 goals, 14 assists) in 49 games last season. He missed seven games in February because of a battle with COVID-19.

He led the Sabres in hits (191) and by averaging 22:17 of ice time per game last season.

more coming