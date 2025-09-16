Flyers announce their training camp roster and schedule

The Rick Tocchet era officially begins this week as the Flyers hit the ice to begin preparation for the 2025-26 season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Flyers training camp start?

The Flyers are set to hit the ice Thursday at their training center in Voorhees. For the first time in three seasons, the opening day will not include the dreaded John Tortorella-run rope test, which is eight laps around the rink at top speed.

Training camp will run through the final preseason game on Oct. 4, when the Flyers host the New Jersey Devils at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

What is the training camp’s schedule in Voorhees?

The Flyers will be broken into three groups: Groups A, B, and C. They will not skate on Sept. 22, and the schedule for Sept. 24 to Oct. 4 will be announced at a later date. Groupings will not be disclosed until Thursday.

Date Time Team Date Thursday Time 8:45 a.m. Team Group C Date Time 10:30 a.m., 11:20 a.m. Team Group A Date Time Noon, 12:50 p.m. Team Group B Date Friday Time 8:45 a.m. Team Group C Date Time 10:30 a.m., 11:20 a.m. Team Group B Date Time Noon, 12:50 p.m. Team Group A Date Saturday Time 10:30 a.m., 11:20 a.m. Team Groups A and B Date Time 12:30 p.m. Team Group C Date Sunday Time 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m. Team Non-game Group 1 Date Time Noon, 12:30 p.m. Team Non-game Group 2 Date Monday Time Off Team Date Tuesday, Sept. 23 Time 10 a.m. Team Morning skate Date Time 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. Team Non-game Group 1 Date Time Noon, 12:30 p.m. Team Non-game Group 2

Which Flyers will be at training camp?

Unlike previous years, there were no visible omissions. Egor Zamula was left off the roster that was released, but according to general manager Danny Brière, it was an oversight.

Fans will get another chance to see 2025 draft picks Jack Nesbitt, Matthew Gard, Luke Vlooswyk, and Nathan Quinn. Top draft pick Porter Martone, who will play for Michigan State this season with fellow selection Shane Vansaghi, was not a rookie camp and will not be at the main camp.

Forwards (33): Rodrigo Ābols, Denver Barkey, Sawyer Boulton, Bobby Brink, Alex Bump, Noah Cates, Sean Couturier, Nick Deslauriers, Karsen Dorwart, Christian Dvorak, Oscar Eklind, Tyson Foerster, Matthew Gard, Jacob Gaucher, Alexis Gendron, Nikita Grebenkin, Garnet Hathaway, Devin Kaplan, Travis Konecny, Jett Luchanko, Cooper Marody, Matvei Michkov, Jask Nesbitt, Lane Pederson, Nathan Quinn, Anthony Richard, Massimo Rizzo, Tucker Robertson, Owen Tippett, Samu Tuomaala, Garrett Wilson, Zayde Wisdom, Trevor Zegras

Defensemen (18): Emil Andrae, Oliver Bonk, Jamie Drysdale, Dennis Gilbert, Spencer Gill, Adam Ginning, Helge Grans, Noah Juulsen, Hunter McDonald, Austin Moline, Andre Mondoux, Ty Murchison, Ethan Samson, Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler, Luke Vlooswyk, Cam York, Egor Zamula

Goalies (7): Carson Bjarnason, Samuel Ersson, Joey Costanzo, Aleksei Kolosov, Yaniv Perets, Keith Petruzzelli, Dan Vladař

When are the Flyers’ preseason games?

The Flyers will play seven preseason games, including a game against Washington at the home of the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears, on Sept. 25.