Flyers call up forward Olle Lycksell; Noah Cates place on injured reserve

The Flyers announced Wednesday that they had added a reinforcement before embarking on their three-game, nine-day road trip, as they called up forward Olle Lycksell from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The move gives the Flyers some insurance as the team has been carrying the minimum 12 forwards since Noah Cates broke his foot on Nov. 25 against the New York Islanders. The Flyers will begin the road trip Thursday in Arizona against the Coyotes before games in Colorado on Saturday and Nashville next Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Flyers placed Cates, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks, on injured reserve.

Lycksell, 24, has certainly earned the call-up, as the Swede led the Phantoms in goals (12) and points (19) in 21 games before his promotion. A sixth-round pick of the Flyers in 2017, Lycksell racked up 14 goals and 45 points in 53 games for the Phantoms last season, his first in North America. He also got into eight NHL games, logging his lone assist on Feb. 21 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The call-up didn’t come as a surprise given that John Tortorella indicated last week that reinforcements were on the way for the Flyers.

“We’ll certainly have to bring some depth when we head west,” he said Friday.

The Flyers cleared another roster spot by placing defenseman Louie Belpedio on waivers on Monday with the goal of sending him to the Phantoms. Belpedio, who had two goals and two assists in 12 games with the Flyers, cleared waivers on Tuesday and will report to Lehigh Valley. He had not played for the Flyers since Nov. 19 as Marc Staal and Rasmus Ristolainen returned from injuries.