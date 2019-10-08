It doesn’t appear that Nolan Patrick, sidelined with a migraine disorder, has improved much. GM Chuck Fletcher said the situation was status quo and the center was still “week to week.” … The NHL added assists to Travis Konecny and Provorov on Oskar Lindblom’s season-opening goal. That means Konecny had three points (two goals, assist) in the opener. He didn’t have three points last season until the seventh game. … After losing its first two games, New Jersey has already scrambled its lines and pairings. … Flyers rookie Carsen Twarynski played with former Flyer and current Devil Wayne Simmonds in some training camps, and said he tried to implement some of his qualities into his game. “Hard work, physical, play simple, and he was a big energy guy,” Twarynski said. “It’ll be exciting to play against him for the first time.”