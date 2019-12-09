Kevin Hayes may play on the second power-play play unit, with someone moving to the No. 1 unit to take Konecny’s spot.... Colorado defenseman Cale Makar (eight goals, 28 points), the rookie-of-they-year favorite, and center Nazem Kadri are listed as day to day with injuries. ... The high-scoring Avs took a six-game winning streak into Monday, allowing a total of just 10 goals in that span. ... Joel Farabee had his wisdom teeth pulled and did not practice Monday. ... Lindblom sat out practice, and the team called it a “maintenance day.” ... Giroux said Konecny’s game has matured. “He knows when to make plays, when to take chances. He’s been playing with a lot of confidence.” ... The Flyers had no update on Nolan Patrick (concussion disorder). ... The Flyers are allowing 2.67 goals per game, sixth-best in the NHL. ... Former Flyers center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has been playing third-line center for the Avs.