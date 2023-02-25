Flyers place Travis Konecny on injured reserve

The Flyers announced on Saturday that they’ve placed winger Travis Konecny (upper body) on injured reserve.

Konecny, 25, took a big hit from behind in the second period against the Calgary Flames on Monday from defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. He was slow to get up before eventually getting back to his feet and heading up the tunnel to the locker room. Following the game, Konency was wearing a sling on his left arm.

Konecny leads the team in goals (27) and points (54) this season. After going on a 13-game goalless drought from Jan. 14-Feb. 12, Konecny had started to produce again, posting three goals and two assists in his last three games.

This is the second time this season that Konecny will miss time with an injury. On Nov. 17 against the Boston Bruins, Konecny appeared to injure his hand in the second period and exited the game. He returned to the lineup on Dec. 1 and ultimately missed six games.

The Flyers did not share a timeline for Konecny to return to the lineup.

With Konency placed on injured reserve, the Flyers recalled 21-year-old forward Elliot Desnoyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Desnoyers, the Flyers’ 135th overall pick in the 2020 draft, leads the Phantoms in goals (19) and points (36) in 48 games this season.

He will wear No. 73 in his NHL debut on Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils.