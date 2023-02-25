Elliot Desnoyers, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ 21-year-old leading scorer, makes his NHL debut with the Flyers

NEWARK — Elliot Desnoyers was watching the Flyers game Friday night when he got the call from his AHL coach, Ian Laperrière, that he would be making his NHL debut.

Desnoyers’ parents were watching his little brother’s hockey game in Prince Edward Island when they got Elliot’s call. They jumped in the car and, at 2 a.m., started driving to Newark, a 13-hour drive. They, along with 15 others, made it to the Prudential Center with time to spare ahead of their son’s NHL debut.

Desnoyers had known he’d been playing well. He leads the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in goals (19) and points (36). But he and his teammates have been having fun, focusing on the present rather than worrying about when their calls would come. So Laperrière still got to give Desnoyers a happy surprise.

Laperrière sent him off to the Flyers, complimenting his effort this season and offering advice to keep working hard and playing his game.

Desnoyers’ call with his parents was emotional — but “my mom’s always emotional. I score a goal, and she’s emotional.” The excitement, however, goes beyond the Desnoyers family. Flyers coach John Tortorella can’t wait to get a look at him.

When Desnoyers last played in front of Tortorella, the coach was trying to learn a new organization. There were “so many bodies” at training camp that Tortorella can’t remember him. However, he’s aware of what Desnoyers has done since making his AHL debut.

Advertisement

“I’ve had an interest in him a little while here,” Tortorella said. “I’m anxious to see him play because I’ve had so many good reports.”

» READ MORE: The Flyers have mismanaged the 2022-23 season, but they can still get the trade deadline right

A fifth-round pick, Desnoyers was not highly touted. He gained more notice once he was selected to Canada’s World Juniors team. The 21-year-old had a quiet training camp, but just over a month into the AHL season, Laperrière mentioned him as one of the standouts for the Phantoms.

At the time, Laperrière and Desnoyers said there wasn’t a specific thing he needed to work on to make it to the NHL. He just needed to adjust his overall game to the professional level.

Desnoyers clearly found his footing in the AHL. Now, with Flyers leading scorer Travis Konecny on injured reserve and four bad losses in less than two weeks, the organization has decided it’s time to see if Desnoyers can make the adjustment to the NHL level.

Tortorella said he hopes the youth can bring energy and excitement to a lineup that’s been lacking quickness. Whether the NHL debut leads to a long NHL career or not, it’s a dream come true for a player and something the whole team can be happy about.

Desnoyers will play on a line with de facto captain Scott Laughton and Olle Lycksell. Before his own call up, Lycksell was leading the Phantoms in scoring. He, too, is trying to find his way in the NHL, and Tortorella is hoping playing with a familiar face will help make the transition smoother. Desnoyers will play center because it’s a position the Flyers will be looking to fill in the future.

While Tortorella and assistant coach Brad Shaw talked to Desnoyers before the game, trying to get him up to speed, Tortorella doesn’t plan to evaluate him after this first game.

“It’s not fair,” Tortorella said. “He probably heard a quarter of what Shawsy was saying to him and probably won’t even hear me tonight because he’s so excited and nervous. So we’re just going to let him play and see what happens.”

» READ MORE: Joel Farabee brushes aside trade deadline rumors: ‘I’m 100% committed to being a Flyer’

Breakaways

The Flyers play the Devils with puck drop at 7:26 p.m. in the Prudential Center. ... Samuel Ersson, looking for his seventh-straight win, will start in goal. ... Cam York is a healthy scratch, but Tortorella said it’s not for a negative reason. Tortorella has been saying he’s worried about how much ice time he’s giving some of the young players, and York is a 22-year-old playing in the longest NHL stint of his career. Justin Braun will play in York’s place. ... James van Riemsdyk also is a scratch. The pending unrestricted free agent is “banged up,” Tortorella said. Van Riemsdyk took a hard hit Friday night but did not leave the game. Kieffer Bellows will come in for him.