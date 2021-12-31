In his last six games, Flyers winger Travis Konecny has helped set his teammates up for success, registering six assists in that stretch.

However, Konecny is on the hunt for a goal of his own — he hasn’t netted one since the Flyers’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 18. Regardless, while Konecny said he has reflected on the improvements he wants to make to his game, he’s focused on doing what he can to help the team as a whole.

“That’s a personal thing for me, but right now if you look at our last couple stretches of games, we’ve been building on what we want to do as a team and we’ve been playing a lot better and getting points out of games,” Konecny said. “That’s the main thing right now and getting our team back on track, which is trending in the right direction.”

Against the San Jose Sharks, Konecny will play on a line with center Morgan Frost and winger Oskar Lindblom. Konecny has experience playing with both Frost and Lindblom over the past couple of seasons, touting Frost’s vision, which is on a “different level,” and Lindblom’s work ethic and knack for finding the right spots.

Despite Konecny’s goal drought, defenseman Justin Braun said he’s confident that Konecny has the ability to break through.

“You just got to kind of stick with it when you’re kind of in a slump,” Braun said. “You’ve got to do the little things to get to the front of the net, maybe not pass up opportunities just to get pucks on net, create scrambles. But yeah, he’ll work through it. He’s got the ability and the skill to get back on track, and you know, just got to keep working.”

Former Shark Jones returns to San Jose for the first time as a Flyer

Sharks captain Logan Couture didn’t hesitate when selecting his favorite memory playing alongside goalie Martin Jones, who returns to San Jose on Thursday night as a Flyer for the first time.

“Game 5, Stanley Cup Finals, Pittsburgh,” Couture said, conjuring up flashbacks of Jones’ 44-save performance at the CONSOL Energy Center in 2016 that helped the Sharks to a 4-2 win over the Penguins. From denying Bryan Rust off the rush with his left pad to robbing Nick Bonino off his backhand, Jones put together a show to remember.

“He was unbelievable that entire playoff run,” Couture said. “A few of those games against Pittsburgh, we didn’t have any business being in the game and Joner was the only reason why. So that game in particular, I can remember all the incredible saves he made that night.”

Jones’ six-season career in San Jose was marked by thrilling highs — like that 2016 Stanley Cup Finals that the Penguins won, 4-2 — and challenging lows. In his last three seasons with the Sharks, Jones posted a .896 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average in 137 games played.

Now, Jones has started anew in Philadelphia while backing up Carter Hart, most recently coming off of a 34-save overtime win Wednesday night against the Seattle Kraken. But even when Jones wasn’t playing his best for the Sharks, Couture said Jones was always a consummate teammate.

“It’s hard to show up with a smile on your face and be positive and be supportive of other players, but Joner, he never let it get to him,” Couture said. “He was always a positive person and something I really respect about him. I mean, something that I’ve tried to pick up from him.”

In 12 games with the Flyers, Jones has a .911 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA. Jones won’t get the start in the second game of the back-to-back. Instead, Felix Sandström will make his NHL debut. Sandström has played 15 games with the Phantoms, registering a .896 save percentage and 3.08 GAA.

Regardless, Sharks head coach Bob Boughner said Jones earned a warm welcome back to his old barn through his lengthy service to the team.

“I think that he was a big part of us going so deep in the playoffs and he always found a way to bounce back it seemed, even at times like, as goalies do, they struggle,” Boughner said. “They have ups and downs like every other player, but he’s always found a way to sort of bounce back. Jonesy played a lot of hockey for the Sharks and a lot of playoff wins, so that has to be remembered.”

Breakaways

In advance of their game against the Sharks, the Flyers recalled forward Jackson Cates from the taxi squad and assigned him to their active roster. Additionally, the Flyers loaned forward Gerry Mayhew to the taxi squad from the active roster. On Wednesday against the Kraken, Mayhew made his Flyers debut on the third line, was a minus-one, and finished with two penalty minutes in 9 minutes, 26 seconds of ice time. Cates figures to play his third game for the Flyers this season, having scored his first NHL goal against the Montréal Canadiens on Dec. 16. ... Defenseman Nick Seeler will be in the lineup in place of Kevin Connauton.