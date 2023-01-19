Flyers winger Travis Konecny deserves to be an All-Star. Here are 5 numbers that prove it.

The voting has closed. The results will be released tonight. And the chances are that the Flyers’ standout player this season, Travis Konecny, will not be selected as an NHL All-Star.

This season, the NHL’s department of hockey operations chose one player from each team. Three more players (one goalie and two skaters) will be added to every division’s roster through a fan vote. Fans could vote online and via Twitter up until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 17.

When the NHL revealed its initial selections on Jan. 5, Kevin Hayes, who scored a hat trick on Tuesday night and has 40 points in 44 games, was somewhat surprisingly named as the Flyers’ representative. The only way for Konecny, the team’s leader in goals (24) and points (48), to get in now would be as one of the two extra Metropolitan skaters that fans voted in. The final 12 players (three per division) will be unveiled tonight during the first intermission of ESPN’s broadcast of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Edmonton Oilers.

Konecny has been the Flyers’ “All-Star” in every way, except in name. However, calling Konecny the best player on at best a mediocre team doesn’t do him justice. This season he’s produced like one of the best players in the league.

Here are five statistics that show why Konecny should be an All-Star (All stats as of Jan. 18):

39

The difference in spots between where Konecny is ranked in goals in the league (15th) and where he’s ranked in shots on goal (54th). He’s scoring a lot while shooting less. That speaks both to his shot selection and his finishing ability. Konecny’s shooting percentage is 18.9%, almost triple his shooting percentage from last season (7.3%).

0.62

Konecny ranks ninth in the league in goals per game at 0.62. Five of the players ahead of him (Connor McDavid, Tage Thompson, Jack Hughes, Alexander Ovechkin, and Jason Robertson) have already been named All-Stars. Only David Pastrňák, Mikko Rantanen, and Bo Horvat are scoring at a higher rate among players not currently set to take part in the All-Star game on Feb. 4. Konecny ranks ahead of former Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews (0.51), Leon Draisaitl (0.59), and Nikita Kucherov (0.42) in terms of goals per game.

8

The number of points Konecny leads the Flyers by. He has 48 points despite missing six games with a hand injury. The next closest Flyer, Hayes, has 40. The 25-year-old winger is averaging 1.21 points per game (13th in the NHL) compared to Hayes’ 0.91 points per game. Konecny is averaging more points per game than All-Stars Mitch Marner (1.20), Sidney Crosby (1.18), and Ovechkin (1.11).

3

Konecny’s three shorthanded goals are tied with teammate Scott Laughton for the second-most in the NHL. Many of the tandem’s six combined goals have come while both players were on the ice with the team’s top penalty-killing unit (Konecny’s five shorthanded points rank behind only Laughton’s six leaguewide). It shows how much the Flyers rely on Konecny in all situations. It also shows his personal improvement this season. Konecny had never killed penalties before this year and has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most dangerous penalty killers.

1

The feisty winger ranks first on the Flyers in goals, goals per game, points, points per game, power-play goals (tied), shorthanded goals (tied), game-winning goals, shooting percentage, and average ice time among forwards.