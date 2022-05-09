While the Flyers 2021-22 season has come to a close, at least one Flyers player isn’t through with playing hockey this month.

Defenseman Travis Sanheim will represent Canada, the defending gold medalists, at the 2022 IIHF World Championship from May 13 through May 29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. Hockey Canada announced their roster for the tournament on Monday and Sanheim is the lone Flyers player on the squad.

General manager Shane Doan, the longtime Arizona Coyotes winger, selected the roster of three goalies, seven defensemen and 14 forwards, who will be coached by former Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien.

Sanheim, 26, last competed for Canada on the international stage at the 2016 World Junior Championship, also in Helsinki. He placed sixth after Canada fell to tournament-winner Finland in the quarterfinal round. Joining Sanheim on Canada’s 2022 World Championship roster from that 2016 World Junior team are New York Islanders center Mat Barzal and Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot.

With the World Championship taking place during the Stanley Cup playoffs, rosters are typically comprised of players from teams that did not qualify for the NHL postseason as well as players based in European professional leagues. This year, Canada’s roster features two non-NHL players — forward Eric O’Dell (Dynamo Moscow, Kontinental Hockey League) and goalie Matt Tomkins (Frölunda HC, Swedish Hockey League).

After the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada defeated Finland in overtime, 3-2, to win the 2021 World Championship. Sanheim and Canada’s first game is scheduled for May 13 against Germany.