When Seattle’s expansion list is announced Wednesday night, there are multiple reports that hard-nosed left winger Carsen Twarynski will be the player the Kraken select from the Flyers.

In a phone conversation with The Inquirer on Wednesday afternoon, Twarynski said he didn’t know if he was headed to Seattle.

Twarynski, 23, a restricted free agent, said it wasn’t fair to discuss any aspect of the expansion draft until after it was announced tonight. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.

“Nothing is official until tonight,” Twarynski said.

The Flyers can afford to lose Twarynski, an Alberta native who has played briefly with the NHL team in each of the last two seasons; they did not want to lose righthanded defenseman Justin Braun, a veteran who is expected to stabilize the third pairing, which could also include Shayne Gostisbehere or Cam York.

Seattle, which has 30 selections overall, one from each team except Vegas, apparently bypassed three talented Flyers with high cap hits: Gostisbehere ($4.5 million annually for the next two years), right winger Jake Voracek ($8.25 million annually for the next three years), and left winger James van Riemsdyk, who has an annual cap hit of $7 million for the next two years.

Voracek, van Riemsdyk, and Claude Giroux led the Flyers with 43 points apiece last season.

Twarynski, selected by the Flyers in the third round of the 2016 draft, was pointless in seven games with the club last season. He has played 22 career games with the Flyers, notching a goal, no assists, and a minus-5 rating.

» READ MORE: ew Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis excited to ‘get settled and start a chase for the Cup’

Reports said Seattle bypassed a chance to take goalie Carey Price from Montreal, centers Matt Duchene or Ryan Johansen from Nashville, and left winger Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis. All have huge contracts.

There had been rumors that the Kraken would take Tarasenko, who has had three shoulder surgeries over the last three years, and deal him to the Flyers for Voracek and a high draft pick.

According to reports, the Kraken took righthanded defenseman Adam Larsson from Edmonton and signed the unrestricted free agent to a four-year deal with an annual cap hit of $4 million.

Larsson would have been a perfect fit on the Flyers’ second pairing, alongside Travis Sanheim.

Seattle’s defense is also believed to include Mark Giordano (Calgary); Jamie Oleksiak (Dallas); Vince Dunn (St. Louis); Carson Soucy (Minnesota); Haydn Fleury (Anaheim); Jeremy Lauzon (Boston); William Borgen (Buffalo); Gavin Bayreuther (Columbus); Kurtis MacDermid (Los Angeles); and Cale Fleury (Montreal).

Among the forwards apparently headed to Seattle are Arizona’s Tyler Pitlick, a former Flyer; the Islanders’ Jordan Eberle; Carolina’s Morgan Geekie; Colorado’s Joonas Donskoi; New Jersey’s Nathan Bastian; Nashville’s Calle Jarnkrok; San Jose’s Alexander True; Toronto’s Jared McCann; Vancouver’s Cole Lind; and Winnipeg’s Mason Appleton.

It appears the Kraken did much better on the defensive side than up front. They also look solid with goaltenders Chris Driedger (2.09 GAA, .929 save percentage in 38 career games) of Florida and Washington’s Vitek Vanecek (2.69, .908 in 38 games).

The Flyers protected 11 players and, surprisingly, exposed the high-scoring van Riemsdyk instead of fourth-liner Nic-Aube Kubel. They believed the potential of losing van Riemsdyk’s cap hit was more valuable than his scoring.

But Seattle didn’t bite.

In the 2017 expansion draft, Vegas took Pierre-Edouard Bellemare from the Flyers, and the fourth-line center and penalty killer helped the Golden Knights stun the hockey world by reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their first season. Vegas lost to Washington, four games to one, in the Final.

After Wednesday’s expansion draft, the Flyers and the rest of the NHL will turn their attention toward the draft, which will be held Friday (Round 1) and Saturday (Rounds 2-7).

The Flyers have seven picks in the draft, including the 13th overall selection Friday. General manager Chuck Fletcher has been dangling the pick in trade talks with other teams.

(Check back for updates on this story.)

» READ MORE: Morgan Frost’s chances of sticking with the Flyers have improved greatly, and he says his shoulder is almost 100%