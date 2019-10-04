Defenseman Phil Myers said it was “kind of heartbreaking" to learn he was being sent to the Phantoms. He said he would keep a good attitude and work his way back to the Flyers. ... Vigneault: “I’m not a big- morning-skate guy, but with an 8 o’clock game [Prague time], I thought it was the right thing to do."… “Controlling emotions will be a key in the opener, Vigneault said. “I’m thinking of Jake [Voracek, a Czech native] right now. He’s got a lot of emotions going through his mind. We have to make sure we’re focused and concentrate on what needs to be done on the ice.”