Tyson Foerster has one last chance to impress in Flyers’ preseason finale

As the Flyers gear up for their final preseason game against the New York Islanders Thursday night (7 p.m., NBCSP), there is still one final cut to be made. But for four bubble players still fighting for a roster spot, that fight is now out of their hands.

Bobby Brink, whose performances in the Flyers’ past three preseason games have made him a contender to crack the opening night roster, will not play in the preseason finale tonight. Also sitting out will be Wade Allison, and defensemen Egor Zamula and Emil Andrae, according to Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

“I think they’ve all had good camps,” Tortorella said. “We’ve seen enough of everybody as far as how we’re gonna go about it.”

Tyson Foerster, another roster bubble player, will be getting a look on the Flyers’ top line with Sean Couturier down the middle and Joel Farabee on the left wing.

Tortorella did play coy about whether the lineup tonight will be the same one to take the ice in the Flyers’ opening night game Oct. 12 against the Blue Jackets, saying that decisions are still up in the air.

“If you’re going down the line and you think this is our starting lineup, I’m not sure. I still don’t know what it is,” he said. “I think it’s been a good camp for us that way, getting opportunities with people and seeing some minutes. So I think we have a pretty good indication of what they are right now.”

Brink, a 22-year-old right winger who had 28 points in 41 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last year, was considered a long shot out of camp with limited forward spots available. Though he has committed some bad turnovers, overall his playmaking has helped him put together a case for himself, with Tortorella saying that “it’s hard for me to keep Bobby Brink away from a top-six spot right now” on Monday. Brink has three points through four preseason games.

Tortorella cited Brink playing in three of the Flyers’ last four preseason games, including a back-to-back, as a reason to hold him out. He also wants to get veteran defensemen Sean Walker and Marc Staal back in action, which explains Zamula and Andrae’s absences.

The Flyers must officially trim their roster, which currently stands at 26, to 23 by 5 p.m. Monday.

Learning from the ‘old’ guy

Brink skated on the top line with Couturier and Farabee for part of Flyers’ penultimate preseason game against the Boston Bruins. Now Foerster is getting his chance.

“[Couturier] has obviously missed a lot of time, but he’s an unbelievable player just from watching him here,” Foerster said. “We’re gonna start with the puck a lot, because he wins a lot of draws.”

The 30-year-old Couturier made his long-awaited return to the ice in the Flyers’ preseason opener against the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 25, and has recorded one assist through three preseason games. Foerster said he’s been taking note of Couturier’s strong worth ethic throughout camp.

“He’s pretty old, I guess. But he still moves like he’s young, and he looks good out there,” Foerster said.

The veteran center also had praise for his new linemate.

“He’s obviously putting a little pressure on himself, you can tell,” Couturier said. “But he’s already playing really good. He’s playing on both sides of the puck, responsibly. So that’s what you want to see from a young guy.

“He’s got all the talent and skill in the world. And we just need to see that kind of responsibility with him without the puck, and he’s shown that, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen here. But he’s definitely making a push for staying around here.”

Breakaways

The backup goalie battle was officially settled yesterday, with Tortorella announcing that Samuel Errson would back up Carter Hart. ... Hart has played one full game this preseason, a 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils on Sept. 30. He is scheduled to play the full 60 minutes against the Islanders.