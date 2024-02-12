Flyers’ Tyson Foerster, Rasmus Ristolainen out with ‘minor’ injuries

The injury bug has finally hit the Flyers

But the good news is that neither Tyson Foerster nor Rasmus Ristolainen is expected to be out for an extended period. The bad news is they will each be out for at least two games and the Flyers are hoping to have them back by the weekend.

Foerster suffered a “minor lower-body injury” on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, the team said. The exact injury and when it occurred are unknown, but the winger did block a shot by defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. The Big Rig can hit close to 100 mph and his shot from above the left faceoff circle seemed to sting Foerster with 1 minute, 50 seconds left in the game. It was his last shift, and according to The Athletic, Foerster was seen with a walking boot postgame.

Ristolainen, who participated in the Flyers’ morning skate on Monday, is out with a “minor upper-body injury.” The 29-year-old blueliner played 15 minutes, 26 seconds Saturday and his last shift ended with 3:33 left in regulation. Ristolainen has one goal and three assists in 31 games this season and missed Thursday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets with an illness.

On Monday, the Flyers hosted the Arizona Coyotes. They’ll head north to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

A native of Allston, Ontario, about an hour north of Toronto, the 22-year-old Foester was set to play his first game at Scotiabank Arena before the injury. He has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games this season while averaging 16:53 of ice time. He has scored three goals in his last four games and was recently moved to the right wing on a line with center Ryan Poehling and Noah Cates.