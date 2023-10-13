Flyers change start time to Tuesday’s home opener against Vancouver

OTTAWA, Ontario — The puck will drop on the Flyers’ home opener Tuesday a little earlier than planned.

On Friday afternoon, the team announced via press release it will now host the Vancouver Canucks at 6 p.m. instead of the original 7 p.m. start time, seemingly to accommodate traffic concerns due to a busy night at the sports complexes in South Philly.

The Phillies host Game 2 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park at 8:07 p.m., and there is a Mexico vs. Germany men’s soccer match at Lincoln Financial Field at the same time that is expected to field close to 50,000 spectators at the Linc. The Flyers said doors to the Wells Fargo Center will open at 4:30 p.m. There is a block party from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. outside the East Food Hall on the 11th St., side of the building.

Ahead of the opener, the Flyers will host an open-to-the-public practice Monday at 11 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers won their opener Thursday night, 4-2, in Columbus. They play the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Inquirer writer Jonathan Tannenwald contributed to this report.