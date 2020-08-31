“The Islanders are a good team, like I’ve mentioned several times,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said in a Zoom call with reporters Monday from Toronto. “They play a good game, a tough game to play against. That being said, I don’t think we can play a lot harder than we did [Sunday]. I do believe we have more finish around their net than what we’ve shown. I believe we’ve got the skill level as far as offensive capabilities to be able to finish on some of the looks we’re getting.”