Backup goalie Sam Ersson struggles in Flyers’ 7-4 loss to Anaheim

The life of a backup NHL goalie isn’t particularly easy. You practice the same amount as the starter. On game days, your morning skate sessions last longer.

Most of the time, you don’t play. But you still need to figure out a way to stay sharp, because when your number is called, you’re still expected to perform. This is the new life for Sam Ersson, the 24-year-old who won the Flyers’ backup goalie spot behind Carter Hart out of training camp.

With Hart as the clear No. 1, and off to another good start, Ersson will likely find himself seeing the fewest amount of game action since he turned pro in Sweden in 2018.

Ersson was given a start Saturday vs. Anaheim ahead of a busy game week for the Flyers. For the second straight Saturday, he struggled, and the Flyers once again largely outplayed their opponent and lost — this time by a 7-4 score to the Ducks at the Wells Fargo Center.

Ersson made just 17 saves on 24 Anaheim shots. The Flyers outshot Anaheim, 31-24.

Turning point?

The Flyers (4-3-1) were still mostly in the game and playing well enough to not be trailing by three goals when Frank Vatrano scored his second goal of the game and seventh of the season to give Anaheim a 3-0 advantage seven minutes into the second period.

It was as anticlimactic as a goal can get.

Vatrano was in tight and took a centering pass from Jackson Lacombe. Ersson was late sliding over, though he appeared to stop the puck. But when the game went to commercial break, the referees skated over to center ice and put on their headsets, the play was under review.

A few minutes later, it was ruled that the puck fully crossed the line.

Too little, too late

After falling behind 4-0, the Flyers showed signs of life.

Cam Atkinson put the Flyers on the board with his fifth goal of the season, after Owen Tippett made a great play and backhand pass. It was 4-1 Ducks with more than eight minutes to play in the second period.

Forty-six seconds later, Travis Konecny scored on a one-timed snap shot to cut the deficit to 4-2.

That was the score to start the third period, but Trevor Zegras tallied a power-play goal less than three minutes into the period, and Brett Leason made it 6-2 just 32 seconds later, stunting the Flyers’ comeback.

Konecny did later make it 6-3 on the power play with his eighth goal in eight games to start the season, but Vatrano scored his hat-trick goal and put the game away shorthanded with 8 minutes, 48 seconds to go.

Joel Farabee scored his fourth goal of the season with three minutes left in the game.

Too many breakdowns

To be fair to Ersson, his team didn’t make it easy at times in front of him. On Anaheim’s opening goal, Travis Sanheim, who was dominant in Thursday night’s win over Minnesota, failed on a clearing attempt, and the Ducks took a 1-0 lead 58 seconds into the game with a Ryan Strome goal.

Anaheim (4-4-0) made it 2-0 and snapped the Flyers’ streak of 14 consecutive penalty kills when Vatrano was given way too much space on the power play high in the slot.

And on Vatrano’s second goal — the one that was reviewed — it was a Sanheim giveaway in the offensive zone that allowed Anaheim to take it the other way in the first place.

Still, the Flyers, like any team, need their goalie to make saves.

Up next

The Flyers are off Sunday and return to the ice for a Monday night home game vs. Carolina (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia). Their four-game home stand concludes Wednesday night vs. Buffalo (7 p.m., TNT).