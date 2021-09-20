Samuel Morin, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound defenseman whose career has been filled with bad luck, will not be be with the Flyers when training camp opens Thursday, general manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed Monday.

Morin has an apparent knee injury. Again.

Fletcher also said he was “still waiting to hear” from his medical staff for an update on injured right winger Wade Allison, who showed so much promise in a stint with the Flyers late last season.

During the second period of Sunday’s 3-2 rookie-game loss to the New York Rangers in Voorhees, the 6-2, 205-pound Allison was helped off the ice after his right leg got tangled when Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider sent him into the boards. He limped to the bench and was helped to the locker room.

Like Morin, Allison is a physical player who has had a history of injury misfortune. During last year’s training camp, he injured his right ankle and required surgery. While at Western Michigan, Allison suffered a slew of injuries, including a torn ACL in his right knee and a shoulder ailment.

If Allison is sidelined, veteran center Derick Brassard may shift to right wing, which could open a spot for Morgan Frost to be the third-line center. Brassard can play either wing.

Allison, a former second-round draft selection who turns 24 next month, entered rookie camp healthy and was about to challenge for a job when veteran camp starts Thursday. He was favored to win a spot as a third-line right winger.

Meanwhile, Morin, has been battling injuries since the Flyers selected him in the first round (11th overall) in the 2013 draft. He was expected to be the Flyers’ seventh defenseman this season.

The 26-year-old has endured two torn ACLs in the same right knee, and a handful of other injuries that would have sent a lot of players into an early retirement. Each time, he has managed to return to the ice, and he scored his first NHL goal to give the Flyers a memorable 2-1 win over the Rangers late last season.

“Best moment of my life,” he said after scoring the game-winning goal.

Because of all his injuries, Morin hasplayed just 55 games -- 28 with the Flyers, 27 with the AHL’s Phantoms -- over the previous three seasons.

Now he’ll attempt to battle back from yet another injury.

COVID-19 vaccination cards not needed

Fans attending training camp or home games this season must wear masks but will not need to provide vaccination cards, according to Sean Coit, the Flyers’ vice president of communications.

In an unrelated matter, Coit noted that the Skate Zone in Voorhees has changed its name to the Flyers Training Center.