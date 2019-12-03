About the Senators: Are last in the NHL in power play efficiency, but you have to applaud the consistency of their inconsistency. They are 4-for-42 at home and 4-for-44 on the road. Ottawa has scored eight power-play goals and allowed four shorthanded goals. Ugh. ...Have lost four in a row. The game in Philadelphia will be the last of a five-game road trip. ... Goalie Craig Anderson came into the week on IR with a lower-body injury, but is due to come off soon. ... Best save of the week was by defenseman Mark Borowiecki, who broke up a robbery attempt near Vancouver (where the Senators are playing Tuesday). Bruce Garrioch, of the Ottawa Sun, reported that Borowiecki on Sunday drilled a person on a bike who had just committed a robbery.