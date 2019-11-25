About the Canucks: It has been a tough month for Vancouver, though the Canucks have won two in row to move to 4-5-3 in November. ... Beat Washington on Saturday in a shootout that lasted seven rounds. The Canucks are 3-1 in shootouts this season. The Flyers are 3-5. ... Defenseman Alex Edler left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. He plays about 25 minutes per game, so it’s important if he can’t play ... This is the fourth game of a season-long six-game road trip. ... Vancouver’s 16 road power-play goals are tops in the NHL. They had five in one game at Nashville last week. ... Massive goalie Jacob Markstrom, who beat the Flyers in October, has started the last three games. Backup Thatcher Demko has never faced the Flyers.