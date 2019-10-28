About the Penguins: Coming off a shutout win at Dallas that ended a three-game losing streak. Matt Murray stopped 25 shots, and winger Bryan Rust scored in his first game after missing the first 11 because of a hand injury. ... Evgeni Malkin has missed the last 10 games with a lower-body injury. Malkin has 70 points in 56 career regular-season games against the Flyers. .... Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 14 points (4g, 10a). He has 99 points in 67 regular-season games against Philadelphia. The Flyers have won the last four games in Pittsburgh that Crosby has played, including twice last season in overtime when Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier scored game-winners.