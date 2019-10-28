Scouting report for the Flyers for the next seven days, which include a quick day off before they play their third game in four nights Tuesday at Pittsburgh.
Even after Sunday’s loss at the Islanders, the Flyers (5-4-1) have a winning record after 10 games for the first time in eight years. So that’s progress, right?
at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBCSP, 97.5-The Fanatic
About the Penguins: Coming off a shutout win at Dallas that ended a three-game losing streak. Matt Murray stopped 25 shots, and winger Bryan Rust scored in his first game after missing the first 11 because of a hand injury. ... Evgeni Malkin has missed the last 10 games with a lower-body injury. Malkin has 70 points in 56 career regular-season games against the Flyers. .... Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 14 points (4g, 10a). He has 99 points in 67 regular-season games against Philadelphia. The Flyers have won the last four games in Pittsburgh that Crosby has played, including twice last season in overtime when Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier scored game-winners.
Where they stand: 7-5, fourth in the Metro.
Flyers and this week’s opponents/through Sunday
at New Jersey, 7 p.m. NBCSP, 97.5-The Fanatic
About the Devils: Jack Hughes, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, had the first multi-point game of his career in Friday’s loss to Arizona. Hughes, 18, scored for the second straight game and had two assists after going pointless in his first six games. “He’s fun to watch when he’s playing like this,” Jersey goalie MacKenzie Blackwood said. ... Nico Hischier had missed two games with an upper-body injury, but played 13 minutes, 14 seconds on Friday. ... The Flyers beat the Devils, 4-0, on Oct. 9. ... New Jersey will host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Where they stand: 2-5-2, last place in the Metro Division.
vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSP, 97.5-The Fanatic
About the Maple Leafs: Lost Saturday to Montreal, 5-2 and are 1-for-13 on the power play in their last six. Will host Washington on Tuesday, their only game before coming to Philadelphia. ... Auston Matthews missed a few shifts after a heavy hit from San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon on Thursday night. “I felt like it was a hit to the head,” he said. “It’s a fast game. Refs are trying to make the best judgment, but I know what I felt." Matthews played 16:57 on Saturday.
Where they stand: 6-5-2, fourth place in the Atlantic.
Nov. 2, 1975: The Flyers beat the Kansas City Scouts, 10-0, as Bobby Clarke, Orest Kindrachuk and Mel Bridgman each scored two goals. The win improved the Flyers to 20-0-1 in their last 21 regular-season games at the Spectrum. “Who the hell plays well here?” said Scouts team captain Simon Nolet, a former Flyer. It was a raucous two days at Broad & Pattison as the Flyers drilled Boston, 8-0, there the night before.
Since we’re in history class, it’s worth noting that the Scouts franchise left KC after that season, went to Colorado for six years, and then became the New Jersey Devils in 1982.
Looking at the game logs of the Flyers goaltenders early on this season.