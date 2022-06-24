After dealing with a number of injuries to key players throughout the season including defenseman Ryan Ellis, center Sean Couturier, and center Kevin Hayes, the Flyers have yet another injury on their hands this offseason.

Winger Joel Farabee underwent successful disc replacement surgery in his cervical region on Friday morning, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced. He is expected to make a full recovery in three to four months, which could make him available by the start of the 2022-23 season in a best-case scenario.

Farabee, 22, played in 63 games this season (17 goals, 17 assists) and missed 19 while dealing with a shoulder injury. He initially sustained the injury on Dec. 1 against the New York Rangers, keeping him out of the lineup until Dec. 18 against the Ottawa Senators. Farabee re-injured himself on Jan. 18 against the New York Islanders upon taking a heavy hit. He played the next two games before exiting the lineup and eventually returned to game action on Feb. 26 against the Washington Capitals.

Late in the season, former interim coach Mike Yeo said the disruptions to Farabee’s year impacted his performance.

“It seems like every time he starts to get some momentum and get going, and next thing you know, he’s been hurt,” Yeo said in April.

Despite his young age, Farabee has already played 170 games in the NHL and has been viewed by the organization as a key part of its future success. Farabee ranked fifth on the team in scoring this past season with 34 points while missing nearly a quarter of the year. In a shortened, 55-game in 2021, Farabee led the team in goals with 20.