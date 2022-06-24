A week after the Flyers filled their head coaching vacancy by hiring John Tortorella, another opening in the NHL is set to be filled.

According to Daily Faceoff, the Chicago Blackhawks are planning to hire former Flyers defenseman Luke Richardson as their next coach. Richardson, 53, spent five seasons with the Flyers from 1997-2002 (seven goals, 28 assists, and 618 penalty minutes in 387 games). In 21 seasons, Richardson played in over 1,400 NHL games and amassed 201 points (35 goals, 166 assists) and 2,055 penalty minutes.

The rugged, stay-at-home defenseman was a member of the 1999-00 Flyers team that lost to the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference final in seven games.

Following his NHL retirement in 2008, the Ottawa native has served in various coaching roles, including as an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators, the head coach of the Binghamton Senators (AHL), an assistant with the New York Islanders, and the last four years as an assistant with the Montréal Canadiens.

As a head coach with Binghamton, Richardson compiled a record of 153 wins, 120 losses and 31 overtime losses over four seasons (.554 points percentage).

Richardson’s brother-in-law Jeff Chychrun also played for the Flyers for five years (1986-91) and his nephew Jakob Chychrun is a defenseman for the Arizona Coyotes.

Richardson replaces interim coach Derek King, who was named to the role after Chicago fired Jeremy Colliton on Nov. 6 after they started the 2021-22 season with a 1-9-2 record. Now, three head coaching positions remain vacant across the NHL with the Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings, and the Winnipeg Jets all yet to name a head coach.