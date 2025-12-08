Canada announces WJC roster featuring Porter Martone and Jett Luchanko

Two members of the Flyers’ prospect ranks are swapping orange and black for red and white.

Hockey Canada announced on Monday that forwards Porter Martone and Jett Luchanko will pack their bags for Minnesota to play in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Flyers’ top pick in last June’s draft, when he was taken sixth overall, Martone brings “size, strength, power, shot, playmaking, puck skill” in a 6-foot-3, 210-pound body.

A freshman at Michigan State University, the right winger leads the Spartans in goals (11), points (20), power-play goals (three), game-winning goals (three), and penalty minutes (58) in 16 games.

Luchanko, who played for Canada at last year’s tournament, has two goals and five points in five games after being traded to Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League. He was acquired from Guelph, where he had 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 11 games, on Nov. 24.

After breaking camp for the second straight season with the Flyers, Luchanko skated in four NHL games and did not register a point before being sent back to Guelph on Oct. 27.

Also named to the roster is projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft, Gavin McKenna, and defensemen Jackson Smith, a Columbus Blue Jackets pick in 2025, who suits up for Penn State.