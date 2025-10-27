Flyers send Jett Luchanko back to junior team, Guelph

Guess who’s going back, back again. Jett Luchanko is returning to juniors.

The Flyers announced Monday that the center has been returned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League after skating in four of the Flyers’ first eight games. The team could have played Luchanko in as many as nine games before triggering his NHL contract.

According to a team source, there has been no decision yet on who will be recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to take Luchanko’s spot on the roster.

Luchanko averaged 8 minutes, 58 seconds of ice time with the Flyers, registering one shot on goal and a plus-minus of minus-3. Last season, also in four games, he tallied three shots on goal across an average of 14:03 with the same plus-minus.

The only difference is that last season, under former coach John Tortorella, Luchanko was playing higher up the lineup. Under new coach Rick Tocchet, Luchanko had been slotted in on the fourth line, often between Garnet Hathaway and Nikita Grebenkin.

A noted speedster with a high hockey IQ and innate passing ability, Luchanko struggled to find his footing this season. He missed development camp due to a groin injury and was held out of rookie camp for precautionary reasons.

He also continued to grapple with the Flyers’ push to see the 19-year-old shoot more; he also had only three shots on goal in five preseason games. As an NHL scout told The Inquirer in early October, Luchanko, who is listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, doesn’t look NHL strong yet and needs to play a harder, more confident game.

“I wouldn’t say shooting’s his thing,” Riley Armstrong, the Flyers’ director of player development, told The Inquirer in April. “I think that’s one thing that we’re working on with him. He’s always been kind of that pass-first guy.

“I know a lot of guys in the NHL are pass-first guys, and they develop that shooting threat later on in their career. And a lot of it is confidence, having confidence that you can beat a goalie. I think some guys want to try and get in really tight to beat the goalie and I think once you can develop that shot, you can start to beat goalies from the top of the circles area, and you kind of rely on it a little bit more.”

Drafted 13th overall in 2024, Luchanko tallied 21 goals and 56 points in 46 OHL games last season with Guelph. After his season ended with the Storm, he had a 16-game stint with the Phantoms in the American Hockey League, which included seven playoff games. He racked up nine assists in the AHL, including two in the first-round series clincher against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Due to the NHL-CHL agreement, which prevents CHL players under 20 years old from going to the AHL, he could only be returned to the Storm. That rule will change next season when each team will be granted one exemption.