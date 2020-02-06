“Some of the coaches I’ve been working with since I was 8 or 9 years old,” he said. “We all get together in the summer, talk it over, and figure out a full program for the amount of weeks I’m training and go from there. And they all talk on the phone or get together and see how I’m doing throughout the summer. They’ve helped me to become a pro and get ready for every season and not have any downs in my conditioning or how I’m feeling."