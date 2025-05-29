Source: Flyers sign restricted free agent winger Tyson Foerster to a two-year contract extension

One down.

The Flyers have agreed to terms with winger Tyson Foerster on a two-year contract extension, /multiple sources confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday.

Advertisement

The bridge deal will carry an average annual value of $3.75 million per season. The Daily Faceoff and Sportsnet were first to report the news.

“I’d love to be here forever. I love it here,” Foerster said at his end-of-season chat with the media in April. “It’s great to play here, and the guys are great. I just want to get better every day, really, so could be a short-term deal, it could be long term, but whatever it is, I’m happy to be here.”

At just 23, the winger keeps getting better and better.

After notching seven points (three goals, four assists) in an eight-game cameo during the 2022-23 season, Foerster followed it up with an impressive rookie campaign in 2023-24. He finished tied for third among rookies with 20 goals, and 10th in points (33) while skating in 77 games.

This past season, despite yet another slow start, the Ontario native ended on a high note with nine goals in his last nine games, including his first career hat trick on April 9 against the New York Rangers. He finished the year with 25 goals and 43 points in 81 games overall.

“I think I was getting chances earlier, before, too, I just wasn’t able to score. But finally the puck started going in for me in waves,” Foerster said about his end-of-season surge.

General manager Danny Brière has repeatedly stated how impressed he has been with Foerster, who “brings another level” of skill to the Flyers’ lineup.

The winger gained another bump in confidence playing for Canada at the recent IIHF men’s World Championships. Although Canada finished a disappointing fifth, Foerster had two goals and three points, including one goal he may have foreshadowed.

When asked at the end-of-season presser what he wanted to work on for next season, aside from getting off to a quicker start, Foerster said: “I think maybe trying to beat defenders one on one.” Skating against Sweden, he drove around defenseman Marcus Pettersson before scoring on Jakob Markström.

Tournament favorite Canada was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Denmark, which lost to Sam Ersson and Sweden in the bronze-medal game.

Foerster played a key role by using his 6-foot-2 frame to find time and space for himself and his linemates. Although he is known for his shot, according to NHL Edge, he scored 15 goals this season from either atop the crease or down in the blue paint.

But while Foerster has made good on his junior hockey reputation as a goal scorer, his rapid development away from the puck as an all-around player is all anyone in the Flyers organization wants to talk about.

“He’s an impressive young man, as far as his maturity, as far as being a pro, I think he’s never taken anything for granted, which some young players can,” former interim coach Brad Shaw said in early April. “It took him a while to maybe figure out where he fits in at the NHL level. He seems way more comfortable in his own skin.”

The analytics back up Foerster’s defensive growth. Over the past two seasons, the winger ranks eighth among NHL forwards in Evolving Hockey’s even-strength defensive goals above replacement metric (8.6). That puts him int he top-10 alongside some elite company, including Selke candidates like Florida’s Sam Reinhart (1st) and Aleksander Barkov (3rd), and Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli (6th).

The Flyers still have to sign restricted free agents Cam York, Jakob Pelletier, and Foerster’s linemate, Noah Cates. Foerster, Cates, and winger Bobby Brink served as arguably the Flyers’ best line in 2024-25.

According to Natural Stat Trick, across 568 minutes, 31 seconds of ice time at five-on-five — the most of any trio on the Flyers by a wide margin — they outscored opponents 29-23. The Flyers had 52.2% of the scoring chances when they were on the ice and 58.1% of the high-danger chances. Known to crash the net while maintaining the key foundational structure of the triangle, Philly also generated 47 rebound attempts with those three on the ice.

And they did it all while playing against the NHL’s top lines.

“That kind of makes me smile,” new Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet told The Inquirer when asked about their foundational attributes, “because to have that type of line, whether I use that line like that or whatever, but the language you just said, the triangles, the reloads. But there are also certain things I can help them with, and my staff too. Is there something that can help them with creativity? Are there other ways to explore?

“I already have some ideas on how to explore offensively, using the weak side more. It might be a little more risky, but I think the rewards are more. If you can come up with a system, especially offensively, where the rewards are big and the risk is not — there’s going to be risk, but it’s kind of minimal — I’m all for it. I just don’t like playing a risky game. I think, in the long run, it doesn’t win."