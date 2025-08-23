Johnny Gaudreau wasn’t there to make this year’s golf fundraiser the best yet — so his family did it for him

Katie Gaudreau recalled a moment after last year’s charity golf tournament. As she was leaving the clubhouse with her sister, Kristen Venello, and her brother, Johnny, he said, “I want to make next year’s event better,” as they got into the car.

But Johnny didn’t get the chance. The seven-time NHL All-Star and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29, 2024, just over a month after the eighth annual Johnny Gaudreau Scholarship Golf Tournament. They were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their family’s home in Salem County after Katie’s wedding rehearsal dinner.

But the Gaudreau family honored Johnny’s wish on Friday — while also following through on another — during the inaugural Gaudreau Family Scholarship Golf Outing at Ron Jaworski’s Running Deer Golf Club in Pittsgrove, N.J.

Four years ago, Johnny went to his mom, Jane, with a proposal for a change.

“He said, ‘I think I’d like to change the name. I’d like to call it the Gaudreau Family Scholarship Golf Outing because Matty and Katie also went there, and it shouldn’t be all about me,’” Jane said. “And that’s just the kind of person he was. …

“Now, we’re just here to honor John and Matty however we can and just keep their legacy going strong as much as we can.”

This year’s event was the first held under the new name.

When he first started hosting the tournament, Johnny focused on the golf side of things, his family explained. But with each passing year, he got more and more involved — speaking at events, becoming more active in raising money, and focusing on the growth of the fundraiser.

“This was something that [Johnny] was passionate about, and he wanted to make a difference,” Katie said. “So it was definitely important for me this year to make sure that this was the best year yet. And every year it continuously gets even better because that’s what he wanted, and that’s how it progressed.

“So we’re going to continue to keep their legacy alive and [keep] doing good in honor of them, especially here because it’s something they loved so much.”

Proceeds from the event go toward the Gaudreaus’ alma mater, Gloucester Catholic High School, to help students with financial aid and offer more opportunities to attend the six-year high school.

“Everybody involved here are volunteers,” said father Guy Gaudreau. “It shows the commitment that people have for the school. … We think it’s a good school for a lot of things as far as their education, they have great sports programs, communications skills, and [they] developed friendships with people that are a lot like them. So this year was in honor of John and Matt.”

Tom Iacovone, the principal of Gloucester Catholic, attended the event and gifted the family signed portraits of Johnny. Iacovone is in his 17th year with the school and previously was the gym teacher. He still remembers the first time he met Johnny in gym class.

“I walked up to him and I said, ‘You’re the big hockey player everybody is talking about?’” Iacovone said. “He looked right at me with a big smile and said, ‘Yes, I am, Mr. Iacovone.’ And his legacy will live. Him and Matty were dynamic on the ice together.”

Off the ice, Iacovone said the brothers were quite different.

“Johnny was the quiet one in the hallways,” Iacovone said. “Matty was not quiet. Matty sat next to me every single day to start the day in homeroom, and we talked about anything from the Flyers to the Sixers to the Eagles to the Phillies. He always had a smile on his face, and every single day I had to tell him to sit down. But now it means a lot to me that we were able to do this.”

Despite their differences, they shared a competitive nature, one that translated from the ice to the golf course.

“They’re super competitive,” Katie said. “That competitive nature in them just came out, and it was an excuse for John to win this tournament.”

Guy added: “They were both pretty good golfers too, and then they would go get three guys that were really good golfers to try to help them win. “

Last year, that plan worked. Johnny’s foursome won the tournament, and he was rewarded with his own signed jersey, which he ended up giving to Katie.

“That’s the only thing I have signed of him,” Katie said.