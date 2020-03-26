The Flyers were soaring. Now, like the rest of the NHL, they are waiting, hopeful the NHL season -- suspended March 12 because of the coronavirus outbreak -- returns at some point.
“I hope everyone is doing their part,” Giroux said in a conference call Thursday that included fellow NHL players Sidney Crosby, Jordan Staal, and his brother, Marc Staal. “We miss playing in front of you guys.”
Giroux is in Ottawa with his family during the NHL’s pause. He tries to stay in shape by riding an exercise bike and using what he called “old-school” workouts like pushups.
Without rink availability, there’s not much else for the players to do.
“But there’s nothing like skating,” Crosby said.
By winning nine of their last 10 games before the season was put on pause, the Flyers had climbed to within one point of first place Washington in the Metropolitan Division and looked like they would make some noise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“We were playing some good hockey,” Giroux said, “and in a good position to go into the playoffs. You think about it everyday but try not to overthink it and stay optimistic.”
If the season does resume, Crosby said he wouldn’t mind starting with the playoffs. Giroux said it would be “good to have a few (regular-season) games” to give teams outside playoff spots a chance to climb in the standings.
It would also, of course, give the Flyers a chance to catch the Capitals.
Giroux said he and his teammates have had some group and FaceTime chats, but they haven’t gone well because “everyone was screaming at the same time."
Besides working out, spending time with his family, and watching lots of TV, Giroux passed some time after he bought an Xbox a couple days ago and played two games of FIFA Soccer. He lost both to teammate Scott Laughton and put away his controller.
“My confidence is down,” he cracked.
Giroux said he doesn’t miss Crosby and Jordan Staal cheating on faceoffs.
“I was going to say the same about you,” Crosby responded.
Marc Staal said there’s something else about Giroux he doesn’t miss either.
“Claude’s always chirping on the ice,” he said. “I don’t miss that.”
The players were asked if they were quarantined with one teammmate, which one would they select.
Giroux picked winger Michael Raffl.
“It’s never boring with him,” he said. “He’s always entertaining.”