Flyers preview Gritty earmuff giveaway with John Tortorella spoof

The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the Flyers’ Feb. 27 game at the Wells Fargo Center will be safe from any unsavory language out of head coach John Tortorella, thanks to the team’s Gritty-themed earmuff giveaway.

To promote the game and reveal the look of the earmuffs, the Flyers released a video spoofing the movie Old School, featuring Gritty, Tortorella, and Gritty’s bodyguard, there to ensure Gritty misses any language that’s not PG.

The Flyers will distribute the earmuffs next week against the Tampa Bay Lightning at their final home game of February. The team has given away a number of Gritty-themed items since his introduction in 2018, including a fanny pack and a hula dancer. Now, the mascot is dabbling in winter gear.

The earmuffs protected Gritty in the video, but he’s not generally one who needs to be protected. Gritty is known for pushing the envelope. In fact, the mascot just went streaking at the Stadium Series on Saturday — and it wasn’t his first time.

But if you’d like to protect your kids a bit more, or you just think the earmuffs look awesome (they really do don’t they?), make sure to get to the Wells Fargo Center early on Feb. 27.