Reports: Flyers to hire former Capitals head coach Todd Reirden as an assistant

After a flurry of NHL signings and a trade over the last few days, Flyers fans have been waiting for some news.

On Thursday, they got it, although it probably wasn’t the news they were looking for. According to On Pattison and the Daily Faceoff, the Flyers are closing in on hiring former Washington Capitals head coach Todd Reirden as an assistant coach. Reirden, 53, will round out new coach Rick Tocchet’s coaching staff and will take charge of the defense. A source previously told The Inquirer that the final assistant hire would handle the penalty kill in addition to the defense.

The former Caps boss will join Jaroslav Svejkovský and Jay Varady on the bench as assistant coaches. Svejkovský, who worked with Tocchet last year in Vancouver, will run the power play, while Varady will have an all-encompassing role on the staff.

Reirden, a former NHL defenseman, compiled an 89-46-16 record (.642 points percentage) as the head man in Washington from 2018-20, and has spent the last four seasons as an assistant, including three years as associate coach, with the Pittsburgh Penguins under Mike Sullivan.

The Illinois native has won two Stanley Cups, one after being part of the extended staff in Pittsburgh in 2009 while coaching in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and the other with the Capitals as an assistant under Barry Trotz in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.