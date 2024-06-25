Former Flyer Jeremy Roenick to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Jeremy Roenick’s wait is over.

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2024 induction class on Tuesday, and the former Flyer made the cut, after being eligible since 2012. His 1,216 career points had been the most of any player not yet inducted and rank fourth-most all time among American-born NHL players.

Roenick, a Boston native, played for the Flyers from 2001 to 2004, also suiting up for the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks during his 21-year career. He recorded 173 points in 216 games with the Flyers, leading the team over his first two seasons with the club.

Roenick helped the Flyers to the playoffs in each of the three seasons he played for them, including an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2004.

Pavel Datsyuk and Shea Weber were named to the Hall in their first year of eligibility.

Former U.S. women’s national team players Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl also were named to the class, marking the first class to feature two women.

Colin Campbell, the league’s director of hockey operations, and David Poile, former president and GM of the Nashville Predators will be inducted as builders.