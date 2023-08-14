Russian goalie Ivan Fedotov cleared to play for the Flyers

After a year and a half of twists and turns, Ivan Fedotov has finally been cleared to join the Flyers.

Monday, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) ruled that Fedotov has a valid contract with the Flyers, and that the contract he signed with CSKA Moscow earlier this summer was “was in breach of a Professional Player Contract per Article II.4.1 of the IIHF International Transfer Regulations.”

As a result, the goaltender will be suspended for fourth months from both national and international play, while CSKA will face a one-year transfer ban on international players. His contract with CSKA is now considered invalid.

The Flyers and the NHL brought Fedotov’s case to the IIHF in July, arguing that since Fedotov missed last season to complete his mandatory military service, his contract should be tolled to 2023-24.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Flyers and LGBTQ organizations expect ongoing partnership after NHL bans Pride jerseys

Monday’s verdict clears Fedotov to join the Flyers, although it is unclear if the Flyers will loan him to CSKA or bring him over to North America. The Flyers currently have a bit of a logjam in net with Carter Hart, Sam Ersson, Cal Petersen, and Felix Sandström all under contract. The goaltender also has not played consistent hockey or at a high level of competition for over a year now.

Fedotov, who turns 27 in November, signed his entry-level deal with the Flyers on May 7, 2022. He was later arrested for attempted military evasion and sent to northern Russia to complete a year of military service. Fedotov spoke for the first time publicly last month at a CSKA Moscow press conference, chronicling his military service and his expressing his excitement to get back on the ice.

» READ MORE: Flyers offseason: Danny Brière’s trades and the hype surrounding Matvei Michkov among the 4 big questions

Prior to be signing with the Flyers, the 6-foot-7 Fedotov led CSKA to the Gagarin Cup in 2021-22, and the Russian Olympic Committee to a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics. In his last season with CSKA, Fedotov posted a 14-10-2 record, a .919 save percentage and a 2.00 goals against average. He was expected to come to North America last season and challenge for the backup role behind Hart.