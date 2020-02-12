Former Flyers center Jeremy Roenick is out at NBC Sports following lewd comments he made on a Barstool Sports podcast.
Roenick, who had been suspended from the network over the remarks since December, said in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon he was “disappointed and angry” that he won’t return to his role at NBC Sports as an NHL analyst on the network’s pre- and postgame shows. Along with the video, Roenick added, “What a Joke!!”
“Though I’m disappointed, I am also grateful I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion, my knowledge of the game with million of people, millions of fans,” Roenick said. “Even though I’m leaving NBC, I won’t be gone for long. I’ll be back better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey.”
An NBC spokesperson confirmed Roenick would not be returning to the network, but declined to say if he was fired. Roenick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Roenick was suspended in December after an appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast Spittin’ Chiclets, where he suggested he would be open to sleeping with NBC Sports studio host Kathryn Tappen after the two went on a summer vacation in Portugal with Roenick’s wife, Tracy. Roenick said he was approached by at least one person who asked if the trio were together.
He also described Tappen and his wife as “blond bombshells” and added, “If you’re gonna go with two blondes, go someplace in the summer where the pool is out.” But Roenick also praised Tappen as one of “the most professional sports personalities” he has ever worked with. He also made questionable comments about NBC Sports
“While Jeremy and I continue to be good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among workplace colleagues. I do not condone his comments," Tappen said in a statement at the time.
Roenick apologized for making the comments, saying in a video message shared on Twitter last month he didn’t mean to offend and “definitely went too far."
“I’ve called everybody involved and I’m so thankful for their loving and gracious acceptance of my apology, and that includes my family and friends," Roenick said. “I will make sure, in the future, that I’m mindful of people’s feelings, the sensitivities of my coworkers and of all you, my loving fans. I hope to see you on air soon. I hope you can accept my apologies."
Roenick retired in 2009 after 20 seasons in the NHL, three with the Flyers. Since then, he has worked as a TV analyst, and had been with NBC Sports since 2010.