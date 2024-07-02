First-round pick Jett Luchanko gets his first taste of Flyers development camp

It hasn’t really sunk in yet for Jett Luchanko.

The forward heard his name called when the Flyers made the 13th overall selection at the NHL draft on Friday in Las Vegas. The next night, he boarded a plane with the destination — Philadelphia.

Advertisement

And now he’s sporting an orange jersey at development camp in Voorhees under the watchful eye of guys like general manager Danny Brière, president Keith Jones, and coach John Tortorella.

“The draft doesn’t change the way that I see things or go about my business. Just try to work hard every single day and I think good things come from that. So not really worried about where I went and just kind of worried about getting the work in and getting started here,” Luchanko, 17, said after taking his twirl on the ice among half of the forward group at Flyers development camp.

The first day of on-ice activities at camp is filled with drills, including some you’d see any player from mites to adults do. But, this was at another level. In addition to a high level of edgework, Luchanko showcased the speed and footwork he’s known for on Tuesday. He spent a number of drills working with and against fellow 2024 pick Heikki Ruohonen.

“Just seeing him out here, you can tell he’s a little bit nervous. But I think that comes with the nature of the territory too, his first little camp here and also being a first-round pick,” director of player development Riley Armstrong said. “So there’s a little bit of added pressure there. But, you know, that’s something that we talked with him through that stuff and help him adjust and then understand who he is as a player, really. But he looks good out here. I thought the first little skate we did, you can tell his strength is his skating and he can fly up and down the rink. So I think when you add speed into any lineup, it’s a bonus.”

» READ MORE: Flyers’ 2024-25 schedule: Matvei Michkov’s potential debut, Cutter Gauthier in Philadelphia and more

Armstrong said that he went to see 2023 Flyers picks Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk play for London of the Ontario Hockey League this past season. While he was there, a certain No. 7 for the opposition kept catching his eye. He kept checking Elite Prospects and it was Luchanko, a native of London who was playing for Guelph.

“Yeah, he’s a great player,” Bonk said. “One-man power-play break-in, that’s what we called him in London because they’d just sling it back to him ... and he’d skate it in every time. He’s a special player.”

Not-so-friendly skies

Spencer Gill’s road to Philadelphia was a long and winding one. And we’re not talking about anything hockey-related. Along with fellow draftees Jack Berglund and Austin Moline, Gill’s travels to his new team’s hometown were a bit bumpy.

“We [were supposed to leave] Vegas Sunday morning. Flight got delayed like four or five hours there. Then we took off and we had to stop in Chicago for fuel because of the heat,” Gill said. “We weren’t really supposed to get off the plane in Chicago but we ended up getting off and they wanted to take off two different times and then, like, 11 o’clock Sunday night they canceled the flight.

“We had a hotel in Chicago Sunday night, and then we were supposed to fly Monday morning at 6 and then that only took off at 11:30 So we got in here last night, but I guess it’s good to be here now.”

Breakaways

The players used Monday to bond and play paintball, splitting up into four teams. “All bruised up,” defenseman Hunter McDonald joked. ... Cam York, Tyson Foerster, Joel Farabee, and Jamie Drysdale were spotted watching the players going through drills.