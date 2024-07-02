Flyers’ 2024-25 schedule: Matvei Michkov’s potential debut, Cutter Gauthier in Philadelphia and more

The NHL released its 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday. Here are they key dates to know for the next Flyers season.

The Flyers open on the West Coast on Oct. 11 with a visit to Rick Tocchet’s Vancouver Canucks. Next up on the road trip are stops in Calgary (Oct. 12), Edmonton (Oct. 15), and Seattle (Oct. 17).

For the second year in a row, the Flyers will host Vancouver in their home opener. The Canucks will be in town on Oct. 19 for what will likely be Matvei Michkov’s regular-season debut at the Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers will play a home-and-home series against the Washington Capitals and Alexander Ovechkin, hosting their Metropolitan Division rivals on Oct. 22 and visiting the nation’s capital on Oct. 23.

Notable games in November include a visit to the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Nov. 9 and a home game against the Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon on Nov. 18. The Flyers also will host the Presidents’ Trophy winners, the New York Rangers in a 1 p.m. Black Friday matinee on Nov. 29.

The Utah Hockey Club, which relocated from Arizona earlier this year, will make its first visit to the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 8.

Cutter Gauthier, a former top Flyers draft pick, will be in Philadelphia with the Ducks a year after his trade to Anaheim on Jan. 11.

Built into the Flyers’ schedule in February is a weeklong break for the new Four Nations Face-Off hosted by the NHL. The tournament will feature teams made up of NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States facing off in a round-robin format. It is set to replace the 2025 All-Star Game.

The Flyers will resume after the Four Nations break on Feb. 22, when they host Conn Smythe winner Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Next up is another home-and-home rivalry series, this time against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby’s team will visit the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 25 and host the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 27.

The Flyers will have a seven-game homestand in March, hosting Calgary (March 4), Winnipeg (March 6), Seattle (March 8), New Jersey (March 9), Ottawa (March 11), Tampa Bay (March 13), and Carolina (March 15).

The Flyers’ regular-season slate will conclude in April. Their final home game is scheduled for April 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and former Flyer Ivan Provorov. The Flyers will end the regular season on the road against Buffalo on April 17.

The Flyers will play 26 games against Metro opponents: four each against the Blue Jackets, Devils, Islanders, Penguins, and Capitals, and three apiece against the Hurricanes and Rangers.

The Flyers’ complete schedule can be found here.